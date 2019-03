UPDATE: Power outage affecting 2,400+ customers in Highland Park, South Park

11:43 AM: Thanks for the tips. This has just appeared on the Seattle City Light outage map - more than 2,400 customers affected by an outage in the Highland Park area. Meantime, SFD is responding to a call at 1st Avenue S. and Cloverdale described as possibly involving a transformer. Updates to come...