Snow changes Black Lives Matter at School Week schedule

February 8, 2019
With two full and two partial snow days for Seattle Public Schools this week, many plans have had to change, including some Black Lives Matter at School Week lessons and activities. But this morning at Louisa Boren STEM K-8, the PTA was able to go ahead with sticker distribution:

That’s Trixie, whose mom was among the parents handing out the stickers. STEM’s visit from Hella Black BooksJoy Sparks has been rescheduled to next week – weather permitting! – along with the BLM@School assembly.

