Chief Sealth IHS student spends a week as State Senate Page

Did you know the State Senate has a Page program for youth? Here’s a news release we received about a Chief Sealth International High School student who just spent a week participating:

Luis Bravo Espinoza, 16, served as a page in the Washington State Senate during the week of February 18th.

Pages are sponsored by the Senator from their legislative district, or by another member in the legislature. 34th District Senator Joe Nguyen sponsored Bravo Espinoza’s week in the Legislature.

“We really enjoyed having Luis here with our team in the legislature this week” said Nguyen. “I hope that he had fun at the Capitol, and was able to learn plenty!”

The page program offers a hands-on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. The educational experience is furthered by guest speakers. It also includes classes with topics like budget writing and how a bill becomes a law, which culminates in pages creating their own bills in a mock committee setting.

“Seeing how everything works was one of my favorite parts of being a page,” said Bravo Espinoza. “I liked running errands and becoming familiar with the buildings and all of the people.”

Pages also have the opportunity to work on the Senate floor while the Senate is in session. Their maroon coats and credentials allow them access to all parts of the Capitol Campus.

“I just found it really interesting how everything works here – this program has absolutely led me to have more of an interest in politics,” added Bravo Espinoza.

Bravo Espinoza is in 11th grade at Chief Sealth International High School. In his free time, he volunteers at his local library and helps with different community-outreach events. He spent a few weeks last summer in Spain through the Washington Work Fellows Program, sponsored by Washington State Lieutenant Governor Cyrus Habib.