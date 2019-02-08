8 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Merganser, photographed by Matthew Olson)

A few of the many highlights for the hours ahead:

LIBRARY RESOURCES FOR GENEALOGY: Learn about them at this Senior Center of West Seattle workshop, 1 pm. Call 206-932-4044, extension 1, to check whether there’s still room! (4217 SW Oregon)

WSHS AT STATE BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS: The 3A state tournaments start today at the Tacoma Dome. The West Seattle High School girls play Arlington at 2 pm; the WSHS boys play Capital at 9 pm. Both are loser-out games. (2727 East D St, Tacoma)

SOUND TRANSIT LIGHT RAIL OPEN HOUSE: Questions/comments about the in-progress plan for Sound Transit light rail to West Seattle? Tonight’s open house is the last major ST-presented event before the agency decides this spring on routing/station locations for environmental study. 6-8:30 pm at the Masonic Center in The Junction. (4736 40th SW)

COMMUNITY BRIEFING ON SEATTLE IRON & METALS SETTLEMENT: Concerned about air/water quality in the Duwamish Valley? Important information at this Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition and Puget SoundKeeper community briefing. 6 pm at Gene Colin Education Hall on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Georgetown campus. (6737 Corson Ave. S.)

SPORTS BRA DEMO NIGHT: Join Brooks for this free demo night at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), starting at 6:15 pm – when you’re also invited to the weekly group run, though it’s optional. Plus – discounts, raffle, and wine and chocolate! Details in our calendar listing. (2743 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: 7 pm, HPAC meets at Highland Park Improvement Club. Agenda includes annual elections and Camp Second Chance survey. (1116 SW Holden)

POETRYBRIDGE: This month’s rescheduled event is tonight at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. Featured readers: Hamish Todd and David Fewster. (5612 California SW)

JAZZ JAM: Cephalopod at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SEE WHAT ELSE IS UP … by browsing our complete calendar!