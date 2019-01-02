WestSide Baby among beneficiaries of $11 million mystery man

You’ve probably seen regional-media reports about Alan Naiman, a Seattle man who died last year at age 63 and left $11 million to children’s charities after what was by all accounts a frugal life. West Seattle-founded WestSide Baby wants people here to know that they were among the beneficiaries.

“We received a large gift from Alan at the end of 2017 and we were all surprised,” said Nancy Woodland, Executive Director at WestSide Baby. “After reaching out to extend our gratitude, we never heard back but continued to be thrilled. When we learned just weeks later over a phone call that he had left $425,000 to WestSide Baby along with other large gifts to other fantastic children’s nonprofits, the tears were flowing.” … WestSide Baby will use the gift to purchase basic items urgently needed by families this winter in addition to growing programs to reach more children in 2019. “We feel a great responsibility to ensure Alan’s gift best supports families and children in our region getting the tangible items they need to live healthy and happy lives. We are so grateful.”

In case you missed the announcement last weekend, you have a fun chance to help WestSide Baby by attending a free screening of “Mary Poppins Returns” this Saturday (January 5th) – here’s how.