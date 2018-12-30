FREE MOVIE! ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ next Saturday at Admiral Theater – to help WestSide Baby

Just got word from WestSide Baby – which helps thousands of children and their families every year – that you are invited to a special West Seattle showing of “Mary Poppins Returns” next Saturday, courtesy of a well-known West Seattle dad. The announcement:

Join us for a special complimentary showing of Mary Poppins Returns on Saturday, January 5, at 10 am at the Admiral Theater. Admission is absolutely free. Suggested donation of diapers (sizes 4-6), wipes, new kids socks/undies, or funds in any amount to help kids and families in need. westsidebaby.org/donate-now

In 1964, the original Mary Poppins movie was released – and even played for a time at the historic Admiral Theater! Lifelong West Seattleite and current King County Executive Dow Constantine attended the show with his mom. This year, he wants to thank this community by treating families to a special free morning showing of Mary Poppins Returns at the Admiral Theater.

Dow shares, “In 1964, mom took me to see my first film – the original Mary Poppins. For mom’s birthday last week, the whole family went with her to a matinee showing of Mary Poppins Returns – my own daughter’s first chance to see a film in a real theater! We thought it would be fun to honor mom by inviting the community to the movies.”

WestSide Baby provides essential items like diapers, clothing and equipment to local children in need. Donations from families attending the show will reach children within western King County in early 2019.

WestSide Baby Executive Director Nancy Woodland is thrilled to partner for this fun event. “WestSide Baby is focused on the very basics for kids. During the holiday season, there is incredible generosity of spirit in West Seattle and that magic means many more children will be safe, warm and dry in early 2019. Mary Poppins swoops in to remind kids and adults alike to keep the fun and magic a part of every day. I can think of no better way to celebrate this community, open the doors to a movie AND ensure more children receive what they need.”

Theater doors will open by 9:45 and seating is limited to 250.