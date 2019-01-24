West Seattle, Washington

24 Thursday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: AM watch, 2nd Thursday post-Viaduct

January 24, 2019 5:30 am
5 COMMENTS
5:30 AM: Good morning! Traffic watch is on for your Thursday.

5:36 AM: WSDOT reports a crash blocking the two left lanes on the NB First Avenue S. Bridge.

5:46 AM: This is about when the high bridge starts to get busy. Note it’s another wet morning.

6:02 AM: Tow and Incident Response are at the 1st Ave. S. Bridge scene – but now there’s an SFD medical callout, so that scene isn’t going to clear immediately.

6:25 AM: The first 1st Ave. S. Bridge scene is clear – the second one, further south, has not.

6:29 AM: A texter says this is backing this up all the way to Roxbury.

6:50 AM: Checking out the (high) West Seattle Bridge, as has been the case by this point in the morning, it’s filling up.

5 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: AM watch, 2nd Thursday post-Viaduct"

  • Susan January 24, 2019 (6:31 am)
    6:30: Northbound 509 traffic is backed up almost to 128th. (Fortunately we’re going in the opposite direction.)

  • Sam-c January 24, 2019 (6:36 am)
    What’s the ‘scene further south’?

    • WSB January 24, 2019 (6:49 am)
      Ultimately it was 2 separate scenes per WSDOT. Hard to verify re: cameras pre-dawn.

  • JCW January 24, 2019 (6:36 am)
    I’m on the 113 and we’re routing off 509/Bridge and onto 1st Ave instead. NB Traffic is pretty heavy, even going toward Cloverdale. Spotted flashing lights in the middle lane of 509 as we passed, but I couldn’t clearly see the accident. 

  • JCW January 24, 2019 (6:40 am)
    From the 113 again – we looped back around towards the Transfer Station and got back on 509 NB after the crash. Quick & easy detour h until the crash is cleared!

