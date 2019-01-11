West Seattle, Washington

11 Friday

53℉

UPDATE: Police search ends quickly in Arbor Heights, after unfounded report

January 11, 2019 1:16 pm
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

1:16 PM: Police are arriving in Arbor Heights for a search centered at 39th SW and SW 105th. Details to come.

1:19 PM: This was an apparently unfounded report of burglars. A neighbor tells police that the people reported as potential burglars were house cleaners who had a key to enter the house. They’ve just confirmed with the homeowner by phone – per the scanner – that she was expecting new house cleaners today. They’re now making contact with the people in the house.

1:25 PM: Per scanner, confirmed, they’re cleaners. Equipment and all.

Share This

7 Replies to "UPDATE: Police search ends quickly in Arbor Heights, after unfounded report"

  • Wsmama January 11, 2019 (1:19 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the info! I’m waiting for early release at Summit Atlas and 9 SPD units have flown by. Good to know where they are headed.

    • WSB January 11, 2019 (1:25 pm)
      Reply

      And it’s confirmed. House cleaners. Everybody stand down. We got early word because they went roaring past us between California and 35th headed that way, and then the text started going off …

  • TommyArbor January 11, 2019 (1:23 pm)
    Reply

    Impressive response from the SPD. Thank you. 

  • Jim P. January 11, 2019 (1:26 pm)
    Reply

    Never hurts to let your neighbors know such things.  One cannot fault people trying to help in this fashion but it must be rough on the cleaners (who, as employees might not have evidence they are there officially if a company sent them) to have the cops show up given how readily police seem to resort to taser and gunfire or even just violently handcuffing all and sundry these days.

  • Jen January 11, 2019 (1:47 pm)
    Reply

    Poor gals, I saw them unload their equipment and head around the corner to the house. I chatted with one briefly and confirmed they were about to clean and didn’t think about it until I saw the police lights. There have been a lot of break ins in the hood so I appreciate the quick response but it does make me think about letting neighbors know about potential visitors cause that could make for a rough day.

  • cjboffoli January 11, 2019 (2:10 pm)
    Reply

    You always have to appreciate kind neighbors who keep a watchful eye.  This reminds me of the time I saw what I thought were suspicious people going into my neighbors’ house. I was trying to keep an eye on them while I was on the phone with the police who said they’d send someone out.  While I was watching I saw these two young guys run past.  I didn’t think much of them. Then about three minutes later no fewer than ten police cars diverged on my neighborhood, followed by a helicopter. I thought, oh man what have I done?! Turns out a bank at the end of the block had simultaneously been robbed. (WSB coverage: https://goo.gl/5qJQK2) The suspicious people turned out to just be a new cleaning crew that were having a hard time getting into the house.  The bank robbers got away that day but I was able to provide the investigators with information about their car that subsequently resulted in arrests.  And boy did I have a story for my neighbors when they got home.

  • Gene January 11, 2019 (2:48 pm)
    Reply

    What a snarky remark there Jim P. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.