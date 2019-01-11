UPDATE: Police search ends quickly in Arbor Heights, after unfounded report

1:16 PM: Police are arriving in Arbor Heights for a search centered at 39th SW and SW 105th. Details to come.

1:19 PM: This was an apparently unfounded report of burglars. A neighbor tells police that the people reported as potential burglars were house cleaners who had a key to enter the house. They’ve just confirmed with the homeowner by phone – per the scanner – that she was expecting new house cleaners today. They’re now making contact with the people in the house.

1:25 PM: Per scanner, confirmed, they’re cleaners. Equipment and all.