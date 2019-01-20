HAPPENING NOW: ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ eclipse over West Seattle

7:38 PM: Go outside right now and look high in the eastern sky. You should be able to see the start of the “Super Blood Wolf Moon” eclipse. If you can’t see it – or if you’d like to watch with an expert skywatcher – Alice Enevoldsen is at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) until 9:30 pm, in the field on the south side of campus as shown by the red star on this map she tweeted earlier:

The college is at 6000 16th SW on Puget Ridge. Alice also shared this info-sheet about the eclipse. Short version: Total eclipse starts at 8:41 pm. Updates to come!

8:20 PM: Haven’t looked yet? It’s very cool right now. About 2/3 covered.

9:04 PM: The moon is still covered, but duskily visible, if you haven’t looked yet!