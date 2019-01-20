West Seattle, Washington

21 Monday

38℉

HAPPENING NOW: ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’ eclipse over West Seattle

January 20, 2019 7:38 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Skies Over West Seattle | West Seattle news

7:38 PM: Go outside right now and look high in the eastern sky. You should be able to see the start of the “Super Blood Wolf Moon” eclipse. If you can’t see it – or if you’d like to watch with an expert skywatcher – Alice Enevoldsen is at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) until 9:30 pm, in the field on the south side of campus as shown by the red star on this map she tweeted earlier:

The college is at 6000 16th SW on Puget Ridge. Alice also shared this info-sheet about the eclipse. Short version: Total eclipse starts at 8:41 pm. Updates to come!

8:20 PM: Haven’t looked yet? It’s very cool right now. About 2/3 covered.


9:04 PM: The moon is still covered, but duskily visible, if you haven’t looked yet!

Share This

4 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' eclipse over West Seattle"

  • bolo January 20, 2019 (8:24 pm)
    Reply

    Yes, somehow we lucked out at the last minute, viewing conditions are PERFECT! for this amazing event. Better than TV.

  • tracy January 20, 2019 (8:43 pm)
    Reply

    Very cool!!! Almost all covered!!

  • NativetoSeattle January 20, 2019 (8:44 pm)
    Reply

    That was so cool! We were able to watch most of it & then some clouds rolled in. Such a beautiful view. 

  • Kathleen January 20, 2019 (9:14 pm)
    Reply

    So cool!  Great view from Manchester Wa!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.