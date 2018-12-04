‘Save the Trees – and the Flags!’ Friends of Lincoln Park has a request for you

A request for you, from Friends of Lincoln Park:

The Friends of Lincoln Park (FLiP) would like to ask for some help from the community. The 300+ trees and plants species that were carefully planted and flagged on Green Seattle Day (Nov 3), will need continued monitoring and care over their first years of life in the park.

The flagging (colored flag tape) helps us locate the newly planted trees and plants for watering during summer droughts and track their survival. Removing the flagging often damages the plants and limits our ability to help them survive. Please help the trees and plants at Lincoln Park live long and healthy lives. REMEMBER: If you see a flagged tree, please leave it be!

For more info on forest restoration efforts with FLiP, please (go here).