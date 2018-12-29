Memorial Mass on January 4 for Catherine Mary Scott, 1934-2018

Family and friends will gather next Friday, January 4th, in memory of Catherine Mary Scott. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Cathy passed away peacefully on December 14, 2018 following medical complications from a fall in Seattle.

Cathy was the third child born to Angela and Bernard McIntyre in Detroit, Michigan on May 3, 1934. She joined older sisters, Mary and Joan, and was followed by four more siblings: John, Ed, Bob, and Angie. They all enjoyed summers in Maidstone, Ontario, Canada at their grandparents’ farm, where cousins joined them for fun and games. Following high school, Cathy’s work history in office support included Armstrong Cork in Detroit and Weaver Trucking, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research, Sacred Heart Church, all in Seattle.

In 1962 Cathy left Detroit for Seattle, and quickly made friends among members of the Chancellor Club, a thriving club for single Catholics. In 1963 the club entered a float in the annual Seafair parade. Cathy worked on the float, hand-making tissue paper flowers to decorate the float and carrying the flag preceding the float in the parade – the float was a trophy winner!

In 1977 Cathy married Jay Scott and became stepmother to his seven children, Jerry (d), Mary, Chris, Mike, Theresa, Tim and Pete. Cathy’s parents, her husband Jay, and siblings John, Joan, Bob all predeceased her. Cathy is survived by six stepchildren, siblings Mary Coakley (Ed, d), Ed McIntyre (Beverly), and Angie Wall (Randy), sister in law, Diana McIntyre (Bob, d)m and numerous nieces and nephews. “Aunt Cathy” will be deeply missed by all, including her extended family of nieces, nephews, cousinsm and their children.

A memorial Mass celebrating Cathy’s life will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m., Pigott Chapel at Providence Mount St. Vincent in West Seattle, with reception following.

Memorial donations may be made to the Providence Mount St. Vincent Foundation, 4831 35th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98126 or to St. Ambrose Parish, 15020 Hampton Road, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

Please Share Memories of Cathy on the tribute page at www.emmickfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle.