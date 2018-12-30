If #Realign99 has you considering commuting by bicycle, this is for you

In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s a way to try biking between here and downtown as an alternative during #Realign99 and beyond. Doug suggested the spotlight:

West Seattle Bike Connections and Cascade Bicycle Club are hosting a free ride next Saturday, January 5th, at 9:30 am to help potential first-time bike commuters test out the West Seattle to downtown bike commute. Don Brubeck will be leading the ride, which will be leaving from the Starbucks in Alaska Junction.

This should be an opportunity for anyone searching for alternatives during the viaduct closure to test out the bike ride on a calm, weekend morning with plenty of others.

The full ride will be about 16 miles round trip and will follow the waterfront to Seattle Center, then come back through South Lake Union and downtown. Those interested in a shorter 8-mile ride could stop for a coffee in Occidental Square, then rejoin the group as it passes back through Pioneer Square on the return trip.