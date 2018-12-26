West Seattle, Washington

26 Wednesday

39℉

UPDATE: 3 to hospital after 2-car collision on Sylvan Way

December 26, 2018 8:07 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   High Point | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

8:07 AM: Seattle Fire and Police are at the scene of a crash in the 6700 block of 30th SW [map] in High Point. SFD says two people need to be extricated. Three medic units have been dispatched. More shortly.

8:18 AM: Metro has sent an alert that Route 128 is routed off Sylvan because of the crash. Per scanner, the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad is responding to this, which means the scene will be closed for a few hours.

8:21 AM: Per scanner, two people are being taken to Harborview. Metro has routed Route 128 off Sylvan Way.

8:27 AM: Photo added – this is a two-car collision on Sylvan Way. Our crew was told a third person was taken to a hospital via private ambulance, and has confirmed that TCI is responding.

Share This

2 Replies to "UPDATE: 3 to hospital after 2-car collision on Sylvan Way"

  • Trickycoolj December 26, 2018 (9:12 am)
    Reply

    3rd serious collision here since Thanksgiving. Wish they could do something. I hope these people are ok investigation squad is never a good sign. 

    • WSB December 26, 2018 (9:19 am)
      Reply

      In this case – like the crash further east – there is a preliminary indication of DUI suspicion. (That also would factor into TCI dispatch.) Will be updating the story if and when that’s confirmed. – TR

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.