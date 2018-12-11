11 options for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Kersti Muul – that’s J-38 “Cookie” during recent visit)

Here’s what’s happening on the first day of what will be for many a four-day holiday weekend:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: Mobile blood drive in The Junction, 9 am-3 pm. More info here. (42nd/Alaska)

DONATE HOMEMADE COOKIES: Thousands of homemade cookies are needed by The Christmas People to feed and cheer those in need! Bring them to Alki Masonic Center between 9 am and 3:30 pm daily, today through Tuesday. (4736 40th SW)

SANTA AT CAPERS: Last chance for Santa photos at CAPERS in The Junction, 9 am-noon, by donation benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. (4525 California SW)

MACADONS GRAND OPENING: Storefront opening at bakery in White Center, with a giveaway! 10 am-9 pm. (9828 16th SW)

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THRIFTWAY: We 3 Carolers at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), noon-2 pm, and Gary Benson 2-4 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

KIDS’ COOKIE-DECORATING PARTY: Cookie and apron decorating party, holiday crafts, for kids, presented by The Christmas People, 1-3 pm at Alki Masonic Center. (4736 40th SW)

SANTA AT THRIFTWAY: Meet him at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), 2-5 pm. (4201 SW Morgan)

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: 3-5 pm at Southwest Library, Leslie Harris – elected Seattle School Board director for West Seattle/South Park as well as board president – hosts a drop-in community conversation. (9010 35th SW)

CAROLING FOR SHOPPERS: At Westwood Village – 3-5 pm, strolling. (2600 SW Barton)

ART OPENING AT VAIN: Art opening for Sam Brown at VAIN (WSB sponsor):

We will be hosting an art opening 6-9 pm for VAIN super stylist, creative powerhouse, and West Seattle resident Sam Brown! She will be presenting prints of her hair art. She colors, cuts, braids and styles hair in bold styles then photographs and manipulates the images into psychedelic hair art. She loves shifting textures and colors in the salon and in her photography. Refreshments will be served.

(4513 California SW)

KLEZMER WITH THE KLEZ KATS: “Boisterous” musicians at Kenyon Hall, 7:30 pm – details in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

FIND MORE … in our Event Calendar and Holiday Guide!