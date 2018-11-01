What’s up for your West Seattle Thursday

(Love the leaves before they go! WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

Welcome to November! Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight:

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE PICKUP: One more reminder that participants in the Southwest Library‘s annual showcase need to go get their artwork and take it home. The library’s open until 8 tonight. (9010 35th SW)

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 am at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY HOLIDAY TASTE: 4-7 pm, come to West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) to sample food you might consider for your holiday meals/parties. (4201 SW Morgan)

FALL TRASH BASH: Join the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s community cleanup. Meet at 4:30 pm. (California/Charlestown)

SKELETON THEATRE, NIGHT 2: 6-9 pm, second and final night for this year’s edition of the animatronic show.

Here’s our coverage from last night. Free. (36th/Hanford)

DESIGN REVIEW DOUBLEHEADER: As previewed early today, the Southwest Design Review Board has two Early Design Guidance meetings tonight to look at West Seattle projects, with public comment at both: 3015 63rd SW at 6:30 pm, 4508 California SW at 8 pm. Both meetings are at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. (4217 SW Oregon)

KENNEDY HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30-8 pm, families considering John F. Kennedy Catholic High School (WSB sponsor) are welcome to visit. (140 S 140th, Burien)

VIADUCT & MORE AT NORTH HIGHLINE UAC: 7 pm im White Center, all are welcome at the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council‘s monthly meeting, with guests including WSDOT talking about the viaduct-to-tunnel transition. Meeting’s at North Highline Fire District HQ. (1243 SW 112th)