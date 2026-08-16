WEEK AHEAD: 2026 Admiral Block Party street festival just days away, with two days/nights of music, and more

Before the weekend ends, we also wanted to remind you again about the biggest event in the coming week – the Admiral Block Party, presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, spans two days this year, starting with afternoon and evening live music on Friday, August 21, once the streets close for setup. Here’s the ANA’s summary of what to expect:

The 2026 Admiral Block Party is a celebration of the Admiral neighborhood and West Seattle. The 2300 block of California Ave will close at 10 am on Friday morning (August 21). At 3 pm Friday, we begin a full evening of acoustic musical acts from the main stage, with many of our stage-side restaurants offering extended seating to eat, drink, and enjoy some great local music until 8 pm. The party continues with a DJ from 8-10 pm, topped off by karaoke at Taste of Mumbai from 10 pm-2 am.

The Admiral Block Party continues Saturday morning (August 22), when more than three dozen vendors will open from 10 am-6 pm; our main-stage music begins at 11 am, featuring 10 local acts until 9pm.

There are some great additions this year. This year the block party extends north to SW College, featuring a Wellness Garden hosted by Anytime Fitness, Spacebar Wellness, Fitbar Café, and HIDEF Physical Therapy. Along the path to the Wellness Garden you will find other local wellness businesses and practitioners. The south end of our California Ave festival street features a concentration of kids activities and family-friendly vendors. Also added this year is the Alki Bike and Board bike valet located in front of their shop just south of the festival street.