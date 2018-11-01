DEVELOPMENT: Junction, Alki project Early Design Guidance re-tries to be reviewed tonight

Tonight (Thursday), the Southwest Design Review Board will consider two projects’ second tries at the first phase of the DR process. Both reviews at the Senior Center/Sisson Building (4217 SW Oregon) include public comment, so if you’re interested, here’s a look at the “design packets” for both:

3015 63RD SW, 6:30 PM: While this was originally proposed as a 3-story, 15-apartment building, the new packet says the owners will be seeking a rezone to allow four stories with Mandatory Housing Affordability (which they would incorporate into the project). That would require 22 offstreet-parking spaces under the Alki “overlay.” City reports on its first review eight months ago are here.

4508 CALIFORNIA SW, 8 PM: As with the night’s first project, this one is a second go at the Early Design Guidance phase of Design Review, meaning the discussion is meant to focus more on the building’s size and shape than on the fine points of its proposed appearance. This project is proposed for a seven-story building with ground-floor commercial, a level of lodging, and five floors totaling about 74 apartments, plus ~17 offstreet-parking spots, to replace the commercial building that holds Lee’s Asian and Kamei restaurants as well as the former West Seattle Cyclery space. Here’s our report on the project’s first review three months ago.