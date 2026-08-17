Dancers 8-18 invited to audition for Seattle Civic Dance Theatre’s ‘Magical Doll Maker’

(Photo courtesy Seattle Civic Dance Theatre)

Seattle Civic Dance Theatre has ballet auditions for its 37th annual production of “The Magical Doll Maker” coming up this Sunday, and registration is open now. SCDT is based in West Seattle; the tryouts are in Burien:

Who: Seattle Civic Dance Theatre (West Seattle-based dance nonprofit est. 1985)

What: Free, open ballet auditions for children ages 8-18 for an annual community fundraising performance of The Magical Doll Maker (its 37th production)

When: Auditions are Sunday, August 23. Beginning level dancers 11 am- 12 pm, Intermediate/Advanced level dancers 12:30 pm-1:30 pm

Where: Auditions will be held at 15811 Ambaum Blvd. SW, Suite 160, Burien

To Register: Access the link below, access the link through our website, or email Allison Gross, SCDT Board President.

Audition registration form: Audition Registration & Performer Contract for The Magical Doll Maker

Seattle Civic Dance Theatre Website

Contact info: Allison Gross, SCDT Board President at scdtboard@gmail.com