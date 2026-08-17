Comedy and more for your West Seattle Monday!

Thanks to Rainer Klett for the photo of an Osprey with prey! As we take wing into a new week, here’s what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER FOOD DRIVE: If you can help, the food drive is continuing daily at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our story has the list of what is most needed.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Daily splashing continues at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), whatever the weather, 11 am-8 pm daily through Labor Day.

MOST WADING POOLS’ LAST WEEK: With sunshine and a mid-70s high temperature expected, West Seattle’s regular Monday wading-pool lineup will be open – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot) and at EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden). Note that except for Lincoln Park, which is open through Labor Day, this is the final scheduled week for wading pools.

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily operation continues at the outdoor saltwater swimming pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the session schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

NO CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: The weekly 2 pm meeting for previews and briefings is canceled today.

‘LISTENING TO GRIEF’ SUPPORT GROUPS: 6:30 pm, weekly group gatherings for people going through grief – you can participate once, weekly, or occasionally. Fee. Before you go, RSVP/register here. (4034 California SW)

D&D: Long-running weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players too! $5.

PRACTICE SPEAKING SPANISH: 6:30-8:30 pm, this informal group gathers at Future Primitive Brewing in White Center (9832 14th SW), all welcome – just be ready to speak Spanish while participating!

ALKI MEDITATION: Two places to get centered on Monday nights in West Seattle – in the north end, there’s meditation at Alki UCC, doors open at 6:45, meditation at 7. (6115 SW Hinds)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: In the south end, free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

COMEDY AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Monthly “Routine Killers” show at 7 pm, this month with national headliner Duane Goad; tickets remain as of this morning – go here! (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA X 2: Two venues on our list with trivia tonight- 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), $2 cash to enter … 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).

MONDAY NIGHT SALSA LESSONS: Series continues, 7 pm with BALORICO at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW).

POOL TOURNAMENT: The Corner Pocket‘s weekly tournament, 7 pm. $10 buy-in. (4302 SW Alaska, entrance on California)

PINBALL TOURNAMENT: Sign up at 7, play at 7:30, at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Monday night jazz with The Westside Jazz Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Huge thanks to everybody who sends info for our calendar, which we update daily; if you have something to add or cancel (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!