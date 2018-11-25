What’s up for your West Seattle Sunday

(Dark-Eyed Junco, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Final day of the four-day holiday weekend! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here are your Sunday highlights:

‘ADVENT PRACTICES FOR ANYONE’: 9:15 am talk at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, all welcome – details in our calendar listing. (3050 California SW)

PATHFINDER WREATH SALES: West Seattle’s most legendary handmade holiday wreaths, raising money for outdoor education at Pathfinder K-8, are on sale in The Junction today, 10 am-2 pm at the KeyBank corner. (California SW/SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Freshness continues into fall at this year-round market, 10 am-2 pm in the street in the heart of The Junction. And visit the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth at the south end of the market if you haven’t yet bought your ticket(s) for next Saturday’s pancake breakfast! (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE NW HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: 10 am-5 pm, at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse in West Seattle.

Details in our calendar listing. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

‘JANE EYRE’ MUSICAL AT ARTSWEST: 3 pm matinée – check here for ticket availability, and if it’s sold out, go here to check on other upcoming performances. (4711 California SW)

CORREO AEREO: Latin American music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. (5612 California SW)

CAMPFIRE JAM: New monthly jam session starts tonight at Parliament Tavern, 7 pm:

Acoustic singalong campfire jam for all! Join us at the Parliament Tavern on the last Sunday of each month starting 11/25. Bluegrass pickers and folksingers, lets unite together. Bring a song to share, come lead us in a group singing song from our songbook, or just sit back and lurk on the sidelines. If you are a bluegrass or old-time picker looking to expand, this is the jam for you. All acoustic instruments welcome.

The Parliament is 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

FREE ALL-AGES YOGA: 7:30 pm Yin and Yoga Nidra session at Bikram Yoga West Seattle: “Relax and unwind while being led through relaxing postures to open up muscles and joints followed by a guided meditation.” (4747 California SW)

Something for the calendar or guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!