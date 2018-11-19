What West Seattle gets in the City Council’s final budget

The City Council passed next year’s budget today, finalizing its changes to the plan Mayor Jenny Durkan proposed in September, and including some changes championed by West Seattle/South Park (District 1) Councilmember Lisa Herbold. We’ve reported on most of them previously in the process. They include, as listed in her budget-wrapup announcement:
DISTRICT 1 CAPITAL PROJECTS:
*Adding the Highland Park Way SW/SW Holden Street Roundabout project to the SDOT Capital Improvement Program
*Adding 35th Avenue SW road paving to the SDOT Capital Improvement Program (CIP)
*Seattle Parks Department planning to enhance Trail Access on SW Brandon Street
*Adding the South Park Playfield to the CIP, noting $1.8 million in funding
The roundabout and 35th SW items don’t guarantee funding for those projects, but they’re a key step toward moving them toward the SDOT front burner. Meantime, Herbold also notes in her announcement:
… “funding to maintain a public safety coordinator for South Park, funding for RV Remediation, and enhancing and adding three inspectors to the Vacant Building Monitoring Program, so more vacant properties are monitored and don’t become public safety nuisances for the neighborhood. … $60,000 in funding for Concord Elementary’s Community Learning Center, Citizenship Program funding for Neighborhood House at High Point, funding to allow Colman Pool stay open for an additional 4 weekends a year.”
Herbold’s announcement also mentions nine other “citywide wins” among her proposals that made it into the final budget.
| 0 COMMENTS