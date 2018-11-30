West Seattle holidays: Do a little extra shopping!

(Tree and donation box at Northwest Insurance Group)

December is about to start and that means it’s peak time for holiday donation drives that have to wrap things up a bit early so they can deliver your gifts! We have three Toys for Tots reminders – where and when to donate new unwrapped toys for kids:

SATURDAY: West Seattle Kiwanis pancake breakfast, 7-11 am (December 1st) at the Masonic Center (4736 40th SW)

THROUGH DECEMBER 10TH: Northwest Insurance Group (WSB sponsor) is collecting new, unwrapped toys in their office on weekdays. (5431 California SW)

THROUGH DECEMBER 11TH: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate (WSB sponsor) – details here. (4700 42nd SW, Suite 600)

ALSO: Harbor Insurance Services is a drop site again this year. (3922 California SW)

Throughout the season, these and other donation opportunities are listed in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – please let us know if you have a donation drive this season too!