Start your Saturday at the West Seattle Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast

(WSB file photo)

Two days away from one of the busiest days of the holiday season – and you can start it by supporting a local service club while enjoying a festive fresh-cooked breakfast! This is the 72nd year the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle is presenting its holiday-season pancake breakfast, 7 am to 11 am Saturday (December 1st) at the Masonic Center in The Junction. Buy your ticket online in advance (go here) and save $2 – it’s $8 online, $10 at the door. Kids under 10 are free with paying adults, and Santa is there for photos too! If you can, bring a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. The Masonic Center is at 4736 40th SW; WSB is among the breakfast’s community co-sponsors.