TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-Thanksgiving Friday watch

6 AM: Good morning. Transportation notes for this post-Thanksgiving Friday:

*Metro‘s on a “reduced weekday” schedule

*King County Water Taxi is not in service

*Sound Transit schedule changes vary

*Street closures and bus reroutes downtown for Macy’s Holiday Parade at 9 this morning (2 local bands!) and star lighting at 5 tonight

*Street parking in pay-station areas is NOT free today