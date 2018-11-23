West Seattle, Washington

23 Friday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Post-Thanksgiving Friday watch

November 23, 2018 6:00 am
(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the 'low bridge' closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6 AM: Good morning. Transportation notes for this post-Thanksgiving Friday:

*Metro‘s on a “reduced weekday” schedule
*King County Water Taxi is not in service
*Sound Transit schedule changes vary
*Street closures and bus reroutes downtown for Macy’s Holiday Parade at 9 this morning (2 local bands!) and star lighting at 5 tonight
*Street parking in pay-station areas is NOT free today

