Dozens of reasons to go watch Macy’s Holiday Parade downtown on Friday

Dozens of young musicians, comprising our area’s two high-school marching bands, will be part of the 28th annual Macy’s Holiday Parade downtown this Friday. Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School (shown in WSB photos from 2017) are both in the parade lineup we obtained from a Macy’s spokesperson – see it here (PDF).

The parade starts at 9 am Friday (November 23rd) at 7th and Pine, heads west on Pine to 5th, turns south on 5th, then west on University, and heads back north on 4th to, of course, the endpoint at Macy’s. Rain or shine!