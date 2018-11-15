Remembering Alicia T. Watson, 1964-2018

Family and friends are remembering Alicia T. Watson, and her sister is sharing this with the community:

Alicia T. Watson (Wilhite)

January 7, 1964 – November 1, 2018

Alicia T. Watson (Wilhite) suddenly passed after long complications with health issues at her home in Seattle. Alicia is survived by her loving son Felix, 3 grandchildren Sophia, Felix IV and Vivian, her sister Linda, and her beloved Chihuahua Lovie.

Alicia was born in Alaska but spent most of her life in Seattle, the city she loved most. She was an Associate of the Sisters of Providence and enjoyed working the last few years at Taco Time. She enjoyed taking her Lovie for long walks and doting over her beautiful grandchildren and proudly watching them at their sporting events.

When we were young, you were my whole life, my world. We had our own way of communicating with each other that no one else could understand. This is how I remember you.

When we were young we had never ending energy to play in our own imaginary world. Building houses and castles and sometimes spaceships with our building blocks and Lincoln Logs. This is how I remember you.

When we were young we even found adventures in other people’s basements. Like playing hide and seek in Carmen’s basement or cleaning the many piles of sawdust in Mr. Cornelius’ basement workshop or getting scared trying to guess what was behind Cecilia’s locked basement door and running out screaming over our own imaginations. This is how I remember you.

When we were young we could entertain ourselves for hours with our sing-song hand slapping games or getting the giggles, really bad, at the worst times like in restaurants or worse at church. This is how I remember you.

When we were young you were my whole life, my world. I looked up to you in awe at how you knew so much and how sure you were of everything. And you took me by the hand and showed me the way and taught me so much. This is how I will always remember you.

Your sister Linda

You are much loved.