NEXT WEEK: Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night

Got a child headed for middle school? Even if you are certain about where your child will be going next year, you’ll want to be at next Tuesday’s Greater West Seattle Middle School Information Night. It’s from 6-8 pm November 13th in the gym at Our Lady of Guadalupe (7500 35th SW), and along with a chance to get information about multiple local middle schools – public AND private – organizers will offer “a short talk on the transition to middle school as well as a panel discussion about the different types of schools in the area” starting at 6:30 pm. Free admission; all welcome.