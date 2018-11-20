West Seattle, Washington

Haven’t made it to any of the info sessions about the Alaskan Way Viaduct closure? Another one in West Seattle next week

November 20, 2018 4:59 pm
If you still have questions about the upcoming closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct – and the other looming traffic-crunch factors – but haven’t made it to any of the meetings where it’s been discussed – here’s your next chance: Monday (November 26th), Delridge Community Center (4523 Delridge Way SW), 6:30-7:30 pm. This one’s a city presentation; the announcement says, “Please join the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods and the Seattle Department of Transportation for an information session on the upcoming permanent closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct and the other upcoming challenges to our transportation system as we build a better city.” It’s one of five around the city.

P.S. We covered last night’s briefing at the Junction Neighborhood Organization meeting and our report is in the works.

