HAPPENING NOW: Canna Culture celebrates grand opening

Canna Culture is now open at 5435 California SW, across the street from Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor), and the “founding celebration” continues until 5. Above, the shops’ proprietor Maryam Mirnateghi, staff, and friends posed next to the new mural by Desmond Graves, while Chris Kelleher painted an indoor creation:

As previewed here earlier this week, Canna Culture “is designed to provide supplemental cannabis-related products to cannabis users.” Mirnateghi describes it as a “lifestyle boutique.”

Branded merchandise is available too:

This is the storefront where Canna West Seattle originally opened, before moving across the street to 5440 California SW this past spring.