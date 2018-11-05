BIZNOTE: Grand-opening celebration Saturday for Canna Culture

Thanks to Eddie for the photo – local artist Desmond Hansen is creating a mural at Canna Culture, which is about to celebrate its grand opening at 5435 California SW. Canna Culture is sibling to Canna West Seattle (WSB sponsor), originally located in that storefront; when we reported on Canna WS’s move across the street to 5440 California SW, we noted that proprietor Maryam Mirnateghi planned to reopen the original storefront with cannabis-related merchandise, and now it’s ready to go. Here’s the announcement of Saturday’s grand opening:

Canna West Seattle – a retail cannabis store that serves cannabis enthusiasts, newcomers, tourists, and those seeking the benefits of CBD – is celebrating the grand opening of its Canna Culture shop, located across the street from its retail cannabis store, at 5435 California Avenue SW.

The ‘Founding Celebration’ takes place on Saturday, November 10, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. The event is open to the public and features food from local vendors, a live painting session, complimentary tarot card readings, high-end cannabis culture prizes, product demonstrations, CBD education, and the opportunity to be part of the Canna community.

“I’m a longtime West Seattle resident and this community means so much to me,” says Canna West Seattle owner Maryam Mirnateghi. “My vision here was simple. I wanted to create a brand synonymous with trust, which is why we are extending it to include our lifestyle boutique, Canna Culture. It is also why we are always hyper-focused on hiring, nurturing and educating a powerful team that can properly advise all of our customers.”

Canna West Seattle was recently recognized by Dope Magazine for owning the state of Washington’s ‘Best Cannabis Store Staff’, ‘Best Male Budtender,’ Amir Nazem, and ‘Best Female Budtender,’ Ariana Ramirez. The Canna Culture shop is designed to provide supplemental cannabis-related products to cannabis users. Items like topical creams, natural cosmetics, wellness supplements, hemp clothing, candles, date night accoutrements are destined to pique the interest of seasoned cannabis users and newcomers alike. Canna Culture will also feature high-quality glass and artwork crafted by local makers and artisans.

Who is invited to the celebration? Anyone (21+) in Seattle looking for an eventful and educational afternoon hosted by the award-winning staff from Canna West Seattle, and sponsored by Zeeks Pizza.