460+ sales for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2026, with three more days to register

Since we opened registration for this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day back on April 1, more than 460 sales have been registered! If you’re planning to join them but haven’t signed up yet, just three days remain – our three-week registration period ends at 11 pm Wednesday night, April 22nd. Memorable sale descriptions keep rolling in – one seller admits, saying they’re sellings lots of puzzles because “I’m out of control with my puzzles and I need to pass them on.” Then there’s the sale that’s admittedly to “raise money for college.” Or perhaps you’ll want to check out the sale full of “unrealized art projects.” Or the one with “clothing, shoes, accessories that teens might consider cool.” It’ll all be on the map and in the guide with all the sale listings, including any extras like the dozen or so sales (so far) that plan to start Friday and/or continue Sunday, the day after WSCGSD, which is Saturday, May 9 – just under three weeks away – 9 am to 3 pm. Some sellers are starting early, some staying open late, and you can look for those details as well when we publish the map and list one week in advance of sale day – Saturday, May 2. Sales will be numbered, so that day is also when sellers will find out whether they’re #5, #50, or #500 … so if you are ready to register, please go here!