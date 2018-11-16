From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: Big bazaar weekend ahead!

One-of-a-kind holiday decorations are part of what you’ll find at the Providence Mount St. Vincent Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale, which started today and continues tomorrow, kicking off a big weekend of bazaars and craft fairs in West Seattle.
Our West Seattle Holiday Guide has the full list, from the C & P Coffee (WSB sponsor) Arts and Crafts Fair starting at 8 am Saturday and continuing through the Ethical Trade Sale at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday. (Some business open houses tomorrow, too, and you’ll find them in the guide as well; if you haven’t sent us your holiday event info yet, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)
