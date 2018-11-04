4 for your West Seattle Monday!

(Sunday evening sunset photo by Eugene Lee)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE: If you can donate blood, the Bloodmobile is at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) today, 10:30 am-4:30 pm by the clock tower. More info here. (6000 16th SW)

LIBRARY LAB – CODING WITH COLOR: Stop by the Delridge Library 4-7 pm for this activity! “Program an Ozobot Bit by drawing lines and color segments. Make your own maze or game and put the Ozobot to work!” (5423 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN HOUSE AT A CHILD BECOMES PRESCHOOL: 6:30-8 pm, come find out more about A Child Becomes (WSB sponsor):

Drop by at any time during the Open House to visit our classrooms, talk with our teachers and the school’s director. We can answer your questions about our curriculum and our admissions process. Children are welcome! Educating preschoolers in three classrooms: Caterpillar: ages 2 ½ – 3

Butterfly: ages 3 – 4

Sunbeam: ages 4 – 5 Enter our school from behind the Admiral UCC church and through the play yard.

(4320 SW Hill)

WEST SEATTLE QUILTERS: 7 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, all welcome to come talk about quilting and join in community projects. (4217 SW Oregon)

(Sunday evening sunset photo by David Hutchinson)

