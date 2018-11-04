4 for your pre-holiday West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Don Brubeck)

On Thanksgiving Eve, the event list is a bit short, but we still have a few things to mention. From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

DESSERT DONATIONS: If you have a dessert to donate for The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s free community Thanksgiving feast but can’t get there tomorrow, you can take it to parent company Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering‘s SODO office today before 3 pm. (4101 Airport Way S.)

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO ITTO’S: Third anniversary for Itto’s Tapas on the north end of The Junction. Their message: “Thank you for your patronage, West Seattle! Please visit us on Wednesday, Nov 21, and enjoy an amuse-bouche.” Open 4 pm-midnight. (4160 California SW)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: All welcome to head over the ridge and join in the South Park Library Book Group meeting, 6:30 pm at the SP Senior Center. This month’s title: “Founding Mothers” by Cokie Roberts. Next month: “My Brilliant Friend” by Elena Ferrante. (8201 10th Ave. S.)

OPEN MICROPHONE: At The Skylark, signups at 7:30, music at 8:30 pm. No cover, for performers or spectators. (3803 Delridge Way SW)