West Seattle Thanksgiving: Hall at Fauntleroy’s 20th annual free community dinner

(WSB photo from 2017 Hall at Fauntleroy Thanksgiving dinner)

Just a week and a half until Thanksgiving Day, and this will be the 20th year that everyone is invited to a free community Thanksgiving dinner at The Hall at Fauntleroy. If you haven’t already seen it in our calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s when/where, and how to help even if you’re dining elsewhere:

Join us for a free Community Thanksgiving meal at the Hall at Fauntleroy in West Seattle on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 22nd, from 12 noon to 3:00 pm. All are welcome for a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings. This is the 20th year that Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes owners Meg and David Haggerty and David Meckstroth have hosted this dinner. They are joined by a wonderful group of volunteers who help greet our welcome guests and serve dinner. We will gladly accept donations for desserts. Desserts can be dropped off at our Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes office in Sodo – 4101 Airport Way South – from Monday, November 19th, to Wednesday, November 21st, from 9 am to 3 pm, or you can bring it to the Hall at Fauntleroy on Thanksgiving Day from 10 am to 1 pm. This year we are also collecting new socks and blankets and gently used warm clothing for our clothing bank.

Most volunteer spots are filled but if you’d like to help – check here. You can also sign up there to let them know you’ll donate a dessert, though you can also donate (per the times/places above) without signing up. The Hall at Fauntleroy is on the south end of the historic schoolhouse at 9131 California SW.