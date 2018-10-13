What you need to know as your West Seattle Saturday gets going

(Blue and Gold Macaw Parrot Aboo at Alki, photographed 10/4/18 by Michael Ostrogorsky)

More sunshine forecast for today! But first – if you have to leave the peninsula, remember the closures:

SOUTHBOUND 99, NORTHBOUND I-5: Southbound Highway 99 is completely closed between the Battery Street Tunnel and West Seattle Bridge; northbound I-5 has lane closures starting south of Seattle and continuing to Olive Way. Info here; local traffic cameras here.

But why leave the peninsula when all this is happening? Highlights:

ROXHILL PARK CLEANUP CREW: Join neighbors who have been cleaning up and clearing invasive plants in this local park for years – 9 to 11 am, two hours of your time can help a lot. Details here; meet in the parking lot. (29th SW/SW Barton)

TAI CHI AT THE BEACH: Second-to-last scheduled session this year! 9 am by Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, by donation. (61st SW/Alki SW)

DOG FIRST AID AND CPR: Daylong class, 9 am-5 pm at Daystar. Registration info here. (2615 SW Barton)

FALL FESTIVAL: 10 am-2 pm, “horse-drawn hayride, face-painting station, photo booth, free popcorn, and cotton candy stations” are part of the fun offered by Forest Lawn (WSB sponsor). Free! (6701 30th SW)

LEARN BEFORE YOU BUY: Financing and real-estate experts lead this free five-hour class, with lunch included, at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 10 am-3 pm. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

GARDEN CENTER END-OF-SEASON SALE: 10 am-3 pm, visit the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center on the north end of the campus. (6000 16th SW)

SEE ART, MAKE ART! Southwest Library invites you to this free workshop with Seattle artist and educator Lene Sangster, making felted monsters. For kids (7+) and adults. (9010 35th SW)

FRESH HOP FEST: Beer showcase at Ounces in North Delridge, noon-10 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

ETSY AND THE ONLINE MARKETPLACE: Southwest Library invites you to learn about online marketplaces for art. (9010 35th SW)

SOCIAL JUSTICE FILM FESTIVAL: Two screenings at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse, 4 pm and 7 pm – film details are here. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

HAUNTED HIKE: 5:30-8:30 pm, Scouts from West Seattle, White Center, and Burien are organizing this event at Kiwanis Schoenwald Park for all to enjoy – details in our calendar listing. (16030 Sylvester Road SW)

MODE MONSTER BASH: 7:30-10 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, music, theater, food, drinks, and fun, at this first-ever party in support of Mode Music and Performing Arts‘ quest to ensure that all kids have access to music/performing-arts education. More info here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

AT KENYON HALL: Fun night of music with Orville Johnson and Mark Graham, 7:30 pm. Ticket/reservation info is in our calendar listing. (7904 California SW)

‘SKELETON CREW’: Second-to-last performance at ArtsWest in The Junction, 7:30 pm. Check here to see if tickets remain. (4711 California SW)

