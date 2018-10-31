TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Halloween Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:11 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in/from West Seattle so far.

HALLOWEEN: Our guide lists what’s happening where. Be extra careful in the Admiral District, which has business trick-or-treating 3-6 pm.

7:33 AM: Potential problem at the north end of the NB Alaskan Way Viaduct, per scanner – a truck that’s reported to be too tall for the overpass at the Western Ave. exit. Police are en route to see how they can help.

7:37 AM: And another NB 99 problem reported – blocking one lane near Royal Brougham.

7:41 AM: Here’s an SDOT image of the Western problem.

8:04 AM: SDOT says the Western problem has been cleared.