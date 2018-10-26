West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Friday watch; weekend notes

October 26, 2018 7:30 am
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

7:30 AM: Good morning! No incidents of note reported in or from West Seattle right now.

WEEKEND NOTES: Sunday is the last day of the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s 7-day-a-week/all-day schedule until spring – as of Monday (October 29th) it goes to 5 days a week, commute times only … Also Sunday, the West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival will close California to motorized traffic between Oregon and Edmunds – as well as Alaska between 44th and 42nd, 10 am-2 pm. See the transit alerts here.

