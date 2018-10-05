West Seattle, Washington

06 Saturday

UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

October 5, 2018 7:57 pm
(SDOT webcam image)

7:57 PM: If you have to head eastbound on the West Seattle Bridge, you won’t be able to do it from the Fauntleroy entrance for a while – a crash is blocking all eastbound lanes close to where the bridge goes over Avalon/Spokane. SFD and SPD are on scene.

8:16 PM: Police are blocking the 35th/Fauntleroy entrance to the bridge. Your nearest alternative is the ramp from Avalon/Spokane. No word on injuries in the crash, meantime, but all three dispatched SFD units are still on the call.

8:31 PM: One eastbound lane just reopened. Per commenters, multiple vehicles were involved. We’ll be checking with SFD re: injuries.

9:01 PM: SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley tells us one person had to be taken to the hospital.

11 Replies to "UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • L October 5, 2018 (8:03 pm)
    Multiple cars involved, several of which are no longer facing the correct direction, and a great many first responder vehicles. Hope everyone is okay. Definitely take the Avalon entrance, no way to get past the upper Fauntleroy entrance.

  • Kat October 5, 2018 (8:06 pm)
    Looked like 7 cars involved, 1 facing the wrong way and one head on into the right hand barrier. Hope everyone is ok.

  • Emily October 5, 2018 (8:20 pm)
    We just barely missed being a part of it. Our friends behind us were unforunarely caught in the mess. It’s at least a 6-8 car pile up. One known injury (leg break). One car turned 180 degrees backward. Police, fire truck and emergency medical dispatched. Happened about 7:40.

  • WestSeaGuy80 October 5, 2018 (10:02 pm)
    I think it started with just two cars. Then a chain reaction of rear ending happened later. I was there for the initial two cars.

    • D Del Rio October 6, 2018 (10:23 am)
      I think you are right. I went by the first two while I was driving to Kirkland. I spent over an hour there and when I came back, there several cars.

  • T October 5, 2018 (11:00 pm)
    The webcam image above makes it look like the accident is at the curve. There sure have been a lot of accidents there recently. Atleast more in 2017 2018 than any other time I have followed the blog c 2005. People really need to get the message somehow that you have to slow down whether eastbound or westbound at that curve. That barrier has had to be repaired or pushed back into place so many times. I don’t know what the solution is though, aside from rebuilding and straightening out the curve. I’ve driven through it for 20 years in all weather types with several vehicle types and never had a problem.

  • chemist October 5, 2018 (11:00 pm)
    Wasn’t it last weekend there was an overnight closure to re-set the center barriers on this section of Fauntleroy/WSB?

  • Kc October 6, 2018 (6:20 am)
    I have been here along time was here when the roadway was built. The easy solution is to have people just simply slow down. I have seen many time drivers actually speed up to see how fast the can go thinking they are race car drivers. Just slow down no need to rebuild the road way unless you are going to increase capacity. There was a time the east and west bounds lanes were separated by just a continual raise turtle. People need to take responibilty for there own actions we don’t need gov. To protect us from our selves by straighten the road way what a construction mess that would be if SDOT were to do it. The tracks would not fit.

    • Denise miller October 6, 2018 (8:25 am)
      Thank you, yes, please no government intervention. Just be responsible.

  • NW October 6, 2018 (9:56 am)
    The father of a close person to our family decades ago in approximately the late 70s to 80s was eastbound in a semi freight truck taking the corner too fast possibly wet or icy conditions and somehow the passenger door open and he was unbuckled went over the railing and died in the Luna Park neighborhood. My Mother shared with me that it took a long time for her to emotionally handle it each time she drive along that stretch of road way it affected it her much. Please drive safely.

