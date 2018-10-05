UPDATE: Crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

(SDOT webcam image)

7:57 PM: If you have to head eastbound on the West Seattle Bridge, you won’t be able to do it from the Fauntleroy entrance for a while – a crash is blocking all eastbound lanes close to where the bridge goes over Avalon/Spokane. SFD and SPD are on scene.

8:16 PM: Police are blocking the 35th/Fauntleroy entrance to the bridge. Your nearest alternative is the ramp from Avalon/Spokane. No word on injuries in the crash, meantime, but all three dispatched SFD units are still on the call.

8:31 PM: One eastbound lane just reopened. Per commenters, multiple vehicles were involved. We’ll be checking with SFD re: injuries.

9:01 PM: SFD spokesperson Kristin Tinsley tells us one person had to be taken to the hospital.