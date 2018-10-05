FOLLOWUP: Fish thief Gregory L. Thompson sentenced

As recommended in connection with the plea bargain we reported here a week and a half ago, Gregory L. Thompson of Puget Ridge has received a prison-based DOSA (Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative). According to the online hearing record, King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer sentenced Thompson to 20 months in prison – minus credit for time served – including the prison-based drug treatment that’s a component of DOSA. Thompson’s plea bargain covered several cases in which he had been charged; the theft of fish that had just been delivered to Seattle Fish Company in The Junction last June was the highest-profile case involved. Other cases involved drugs, a stolen vehicle, and witness tampering.