FERRY/TRAFFIC ALERT: Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth down to 2 boats

October 19, 2018 4:05 pm
4:05 PM: Friday afternoon outbound ferry-rider traffic from Fauntleroy is usually backed up even in the best of times, but we’re getting word it’s worse than usual today, and that the run is down to two boats. The M/V Cathlamet is out of service. Here’s the latest word from Washington State Ferries:

The M/V Cathlamet is out of service for the remainder of the day due to the issues with the ship’s service generator. While technicians continue to troubleshoot and assess for repairs, the Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth will being following the weekday two-boat schedule beginning with the Fauntleroy 4:05 pm sailing to Vashon, the Vashon 4:30 pm to Fauntleroy, and the Southworth 5:25 pm to Vashon and Fauntleroy.

4:23 PM: Here’s the Fauntleroy-Vashon 2-boat schedule; here it is for Fauntleroy-Southworth. WSF says the wait is now 2 hours at Fauntleroy.

  • Ferry watcher October 19, 2018 (4:25 pm)
    WSP needs to direct traffic on Fauntleroy. It’s a mess. Traffic can’t get through!

  • HelperMonkey October 19, 2018 (5:19 pm)
    it’s affecting traffic all the way up California Ave past Morgan junction. happy friday.

  • Dwight Gaut October 19, 2018 (5:27 pm)
    Even before 4pm, the line to the ferry was backed up to Morgan. It is not possible to travel south-bound on Fauntleroy except by using the left turn lane.

