BIZNOTE: Saigon Pho, and other Alki notes

Ever since the first tip that Saigon Pho (2632 Alki SW) had apparently closed, we’ve been checking on it; more than a week has gone by, and it hasn’t reopened. No explanatory/farewell sign, and we haven’t been able to reach the restaurant’s proprietor, but a peek through the window shows furnishings and other items stacked and boxed. While that building’s site has long had a mixed-use redevelopment proposal, newer documents in city files show a plan to expand the neighboring preschool/day care into the building.

Saigon Pho, which opened in early 2010, would be the sixth Alki business to close in a little over a year, along with:

Sushi Samurai

Alki Cleaners

Marée Bistro

Alki Urban Market

Tully’s Coffee

The latter three spaces are all posted with FOR LEASE signs. At the ex-sushi spot (2758 Alki SW), an application is in the city system to add second-floor apartments to the building, as was proposed in 2009.