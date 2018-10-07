7 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photographed from Alki last week by Jim Borrow)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FIREFIGHTER STORY TIME: 11:15 am at the West Seattle (Admiral) Library – local firefighters read to little kids, show their gear, all in the name of safety and education. (2306 42nd SW)

APPLYING FOR COLLEGE FINANCIAL-AID? South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) invites you to drop in 1-7 pm and get help with FAFSA and WASFA. (6000 16th SW)

SENIOR NIGHT: Last home games of the regular season for West Seattle High School‘s volleyball team – JV 5:30 pm, varsity 7 pm, vs. Rainier Beach, and seniors will be honored. (3000 California SW)

SAVE TEENS’ LIVES: 7 pm at West Seattle High School, all parents/guardians are invited to Teen Suicide Prevention Training. Details here. (3000 California SW)

FREE WOMEN’S SELF-DEFENSE SEMINAR: 7 pm at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor), come learn techniques and practice them! Taught by Kerry Copeland from Fit and Fierce. (2743 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: This month, it’s a meeting to get stuff done – “working meeting” as described on the HPAC website. 7 pm at HP Improvement Club. (1116 SW Holden)

MOVIE TRIVIA: Tin Dog Brewing in South Park invites you to head over the ridge and play! 7 pm start. Prizes! (309 S. Cloverdale)

LOTS MORE ON THE LIST … see the complete calendar here, and our Halloween Etc. Guide (with events revving up tomorrow) here.