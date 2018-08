The state-champion West Seattle Little League All-Stars traveled today Southern California today to get ready for their first game at 4 pm Sunday in the Little League Northwest Regionals. The photo is from a team mom, Brooke Gosztola; she reports, “The team met bright and early (5:00 a.m.) at Sea-Tac Airport for their flight to So Cal. Regionals, here they come!”

P.S. As mentioned here Thursday, there’s a crowdfunding campaign to help cover expenses, if you would like to pitch in.