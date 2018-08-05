5 days to SPF30: Briefing for volunteers who’ll be helping at Saturday’s Sub Pop event on Alki

Just five days until the Sub Pop Records 30th anniversary party at Alki Beach – noon-10 pm next Saturday (August 11th), with 18 bands on four stages (see the schedule here). Tonight, volunteers gathered at the beach for a briefing and T-shirt distribution – here’s what you’ll see them wearing on Saturday:

With the band list and schedule out, the final details yet to come primarily involve the final transportation plan, including road closures, and we’re expecting that tomorrow. It’s been five months since Sub Pop started bringing updates to neighborhood meetings, seven months since SPF30 was announced.