SPF30: Sub Pop adds performers to August 11th Alki Beach event including Father John Misty. Plus, the schedule!

When we reported on the Sub Pop Records SPF30 event (August 11th, Alki Beach) update at last week’s Alki Community Council meeting, we noted that the label was planning to go public today with additions to the lineup. And they have! Plus, the day’s set times are all out too. From Sub Pop’s announcement (which you can see here in its entirety):

Father John Misty, Hot Snakes, and Bully have just been added to the lineup for SPF30 on Saturday, August 11th. The newly announced groups will join Beach House, Clipping, Kyle Craft, Fastbacks, Jo Passed, Loma, LVL UP, METZ, Moaning, Mudhoney, Shabazz Palaces, Wolf Parade, Caspar Babypants, The Not-Its!, and The School of Rock West Seattle House Band over four stages along incredibly scenic Alki Ave. in the Alki Beach neighborhood of West Seattle.

The stage names and set times are:

LOSER STAGE (@ Bathhouse West)

1:30 – Moaning

3:15 – Bully

5:15 – Fastbacks

7:00 – Wolf Parade

9:00 – Father John Misty

THE FLIPPITY-FLOP STAGE (@ Bathhouse East)

12:45 – LVL UP

2:30 – Loma

4:15 – Clipping

6:00 – Shabazz Palaces

8:00 – Beach House

HARSH REALM STAGE (@ 57th Street)

12:00 – Jo Passed

1:45 – Kyle Craft

3:30 – METZ

5:15 – Hot Snakes

7:00 – Mudhoney

PUNKY STAGE (@ Whale Tail Park)

1:00 – Caspar Babypants

2:00 – The Not-Its!

4:00 – The School of Rock West Seattle House Band