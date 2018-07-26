2 West Seattle callouts: Water-rescue response, quickly canceled; stuck boat on the Duwamish River

ORIGINAL REPORT, 9:36 PM: Just in case you’re here wondering about the big SFD water-rescue response sent to Seacrest – there was a report of a paddleboarder possibly in trouble near Lowman Beach, but it’s been determined they’re OK, and everyone’s being dismissed. (Seacrest would have been the point at which a patient, if necessary, would have been delivered to a medic unit.)

ADDED 10:38 PM: Thanks to Paul Weatherman for that photo of a fireboat doing some testing, after the aforementioned incident, and before this new one: SFD marine crews are headed to the Duwamish River where a boat has gotten “stuck in the mud” near Kellogg Island. No injuries reported.