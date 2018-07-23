FOLLOWUP: South Delridge stabbing victim identified

(WSB photo from Friday night)

The King County Medical Examiner has just identified the victim of last Friday night’s deadly stabbing in South Delridge as 34-year-old Michael Abay. His cause of death is listed as multiple stab wounds. We also asked Seattle Police for an update on the case, but they have no new information. Police told WSB on Friday night that they received a call about someone lying in the street in the 1600 block of SW Cambridge, and when they arrived, the victim was already dead.

As noted here on Friday night, this was the third homicide of the year in West Seattle, after the May shooting of Lorenzo Marr at West Seattle Stadium and the June stabbing of Jonathan Pecina near Luna/Anchor Park, and no arrests have been reported in those cases either. If you have any information in any of those cases, the SPD Homicide Unit tip line is 206-233-5000.