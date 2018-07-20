UPDATE: Police investigating deadly stabbing at 16th/Cambridge

(WSB photos)

9:53 PM: Police are converging on the vicinity of 16th and Cambridge, where someone is reported – per radio communication – to have been found stabbed to death. No one’s in custody so far.

10:02 PM: The Guardian One helicopter is joining the search, as is at least one Seattle Police K9 team.

10:11 PM: SFD at the scene confirms to our crew that the victim is dead and male.

10:25 PM: This is the third homicide case of the year in West Seattle, after the June stabbing of Jonathan Pecina on Alki Avenue SW and the May 8th shooting of Lorenzo Marr at West Seattle Stadium. No arrests reported in either of those cases.

10:44 PM: We’ve added photos from the scene. Still no one in custody. We asked police about the circumstances of the original call on this – they say it was phoned in to 911 as someone down in the street, and they arrived before SFD, to discover the person was dead.