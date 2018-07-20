West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Police investigating deadly stabbing at 16th/Cambridge

July 20, 2018 9:53 pm
9:53 PM: Police are converging on the vicinity of 16th and Cambridge, where someone is reported – per radio communication – to have been found stabbed to death. No one’s in custody so far.

10:02 PM: The Guardian One helicopter is joining the search, as is at least one Seattle Police K9 team.

10:11 PM: SFD at the scene confirms to our crew that the victim is dead and male.

10:25 PM: This is the third homicide case of the year in West Seattle, after the June stabbing of Jonathan Pecina on Alki Avenue SW and the May 8th shooting of Lorenzo Marr at West Seattle Stadium. No arrests reported in either of those cases.

10:44 PM: We’ve added photos from the scene. Still no one in custody. We asked police about the circumstances of the original call on this – they say it was phoned in to 911 as someone down in the street, and they arrived before SFD, to discover the person was dead.

30 Replies to "UPDATE: Police investigating deadly stabbing at 16th/Cambridge"

  • JCW July 20, 2018 (10:03 pm)
    Helicoptor overhead now too. Sounds like a huge response from several blocks west. 

  • CM July 20, 2018 (10:06 pm)
    We’re at 35th and Cambridge and can hear a helicopter. Hope they catch them soon. But for now everyone in the area please lock your doors and windows. 

  • Wow July 20, 2018 (10:09 pm)
    Wow so close to home. Stabbed to death? Hope they catch the person. Definitely don’t want someone like that roaming around here.

    • WSB July 20, 2018 (10:11 pm)
      Our crew has just arrived and has verified that the victim is dead. And male.

      • Wow July 20, 2018 (10:24 pm)
        That’s unfortunate. I hope it wasn’t some random encounter.

  • Lmb July 20, 2018 (10:12 pm)
    Two helicopters and lots of sirens. Watching from my window 35th / Roxbury. 

    • WSB July 20, 2018 (10:16 pm)
      One helicopter. That’s all the area has. If you are seeing a second one, it’s something private passing by. As for sirens, you’ll hear some right now because of an unrelated fire alarm at Daystar by Westwood Village, which has just been canceled.

      • Lmb July 20, 2018 (10:19 pm)
        Thank you. I hope all our first responders / officers  stay safe and responsible person is found. 

  • SW July 20, 2018 (10:16 pm)
    Stay safe! As a single person, (with no car at that) it’s scary as heck. Please care for your neighbors. 

  • AB July 20, 2018 (10:20 pm)
    There are three circling white lights in the sky that converge to the same spot seemingly over that area.  Is this from the response team?

    • Tyler July 20, 2018 (11:04 pm)
      Those lights in the sky are coming from the Jubilee Days Carnival, over at White Center Heights Elementary. There was supposedly a block party just a block south, according to whitecenternow.com.

      • WSB July 20, 2018 (11:18 pm)
        Thanks. I was working on adding pix from tonight to WCN in fact when this happened. Our crew was there before it got dark, though, so didn’t see spotlights. Meantime, at this point we’re not likely to get more info any time soon – our crew exhausted the possibilities at the scene.

    • Neighbor6 July 20, 2018 (11:06 pm)
      I think the 3 lights reflecting off the clouds is something related to Jubilee Days celebrations… usually helicopters lights shine down not upward and circling. 

    • Jen July 20, 2018 (11:11 pm)
      I think you’re seeing spotlights from the ground, possibly related to jubilee days or some other type of festival? I see them, too, but think they’re unrelated. 

  • nachobeaver July 20, 2018 (10:21 pm)
    just drove through it caos stay away!!

  • Nmg July 20, 2018 (10:23 pm)
    At 17th & Barton. Watching helicopter circle over head & keeping an eye on the abandoned house next door. No motion lights set off yet. Stay safe everyone!

  • Nick July 20, 2018 (10:28 pm)
    Yup heard the sirens then guardian one so i knew it was probably something serious. That intersection is seriously a murder hotspot I’ve lived here for quite sometime. I almost knew by the response it was most likely a fatal or serious incident. Chopper still in the area so the person might be running around still if on foot. 

  • Acz July 20, 2018 (10:31 pm)
    On 26th, I just heard a gunshot not sure if it’s related 

    • CM July 20, 2018 (10:41 pm)
      I heard what sounded like a gunshot too, and I’m near 35th. Thought I was just hearing things but I’m glad you heard it too. 

  • Here July 20, 2018 (10:34 pm)
    Sounds like the helicopter left a couple minutes ago.  I’d like to think it’s because they found someone, but I don’t think that’s it (I live two blocks from this scene).  Hope they do learn more about the crime and find the person/people responsible.

    • WSB July 20, 2018 (10:39 pm)
      No, there is no one in custody.

  • m July 20, 2018 (10:35 pm)
    Thank you, WSB, for reporting this so quickly. Just arrived home in the vicinity shortly after this happened and immediately came to you for information about it. 

  • Jodi S July 20, 2018 (10:44 pm)
    Thank you for reporting this. I am so upset that there were at least 2 helicopters and lights over my home on 15th and Cambridge/Barton. We are all locked up. No activity at this moment. Still very dis-concerning. 

    • WSB July 20, 2018 (11:00 pm)
      Again to clarify, there is only one law-enforcement helicopter, Guardian One. TV helicopters don’t work at this hour except on special occasions like July 4th/New Year’s fireworks broadcasts. There are Flight for Life helicopters that pass over this area late at night but that would be unrelated.Our crew at the scene also verified it was G-1. Of course, just as scary. It’s since left the scene and the search has ramped down – police had little to go on in the first place – but the investigation continues.

      • Tyler July 20, 2018 (11:07 pm)
        I am one block away, and I also heard what sounded like two helicopters. 

  • Ger July 20, 2018 (10:55 pm)
    Wonder if the public should be concerned for their safety? I live two blocks away and will be staying inside until we know more…

  • m July 20, 2018 (11:31 pm)
    Sounds like Guardian One is back in the area again. 

    • WSB July 20, 2018 (11:57 pm)
      Someone texted to say that but it didn’t appear on FlightRadar (the tracker we use when not within earshot) nor on scanner.I did see a Flight for Life chopper passing by…

      • m July 20, 2018 (11:59 pm)
        It’s still circling. Has been back for the past half hour. 

  • Bradley July 20, 2018 (11:41 pm)
    Is it any wonder why so many law-abiding West Seattle residents are getting licenses to carry concealed firearms these days? The rapid increase in stabbings in our neck of Seattle is very alarming, as stabbing wounds are oftentimes more fatal than gunshot wounds. Stay safe out there, people.

