CONGRATULATIONS! Tournament victory for West Seattle HSA Select Girls’ U12 team

The photo and report are from team manager Jenny Ancich:

The West Seattle HSA Select Girls’ U12 team won the Outpatient Physical Therapy Summer Challenge tournament held in Maple Valley July 27 -29. They were undefeated, winning their 3 regulation matches, then winning their semi-final, making it to the final match. It was a penalty-kick shootout, with HSA coming out on top! Many thanks to the girls for toughing it out in the heat, and to head coach Kevin Broveleit and assistant coach Brett Ho!